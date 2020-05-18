Northbound Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge Lane Restriction this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a northbound lane restriction on the Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge in Elizabeth and West Elizabeth boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, May 19-22 weather permitting.

An around-the-clock single-lane restriction will occur in the northbound direction on the Elizabeth Bridge from 7 a.m. Tuesday continuously through 3 p.m. Friday as crews conduct bridge deck sealing work. A single-lane restriction will continue in the southbound direction.

The bridge will reopen to four lanes of traffic over the Memorial Day weekend. A new traffic configuration will be implemented on Tuesday, May 26 as a long-term single-lane restriction will begin in the northbound direction of the bridge, while southbound will reopen to two lanes of traffic. Crews will begin conducting cable replacement work on the downstream side of the bridge.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for traffic advisories and construction updates for the Route 51 Elizabeth Bridge and other bridge work in Elizabeth Township. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Elizabeth Bridge” in the subject line.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #