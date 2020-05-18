​Project to Preserve the Route 59 bridge in Mead Township, Warren County to Begin Soon

Work will begin soon to rehabilitate the James Morrison Memorial Bridge that carries Route 59 over the Kinzua Reservoir in Mead Township, Warren County.

Work on the bridge, which is located near the border of Warren and McKean counties, and is expected to start May 19, 2020, weather permitting.

The project will include the reconstruction of the two-lane concrete structure in multiple phases, including new barriers and bridge deck and repairs to the expansion dams. Work will also include new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.

One lane of the bridge will remain open throughout the project and traffic will be controlled through the use of a temporary signal, which is expected to be in place on June 1, 2020. Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The bridge is expected to be fully reopened by October 23, 2020.

The existing bridge was built in 1963. Approximately 1,650 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Thornbury Inc. Of West Sunbury, PA. The contract cost is $1,508,775.75, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

