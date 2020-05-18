Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVTI) announced it plans to release its first quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its first quarter earnings release on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 877-271-1828 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code 33298438. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 90929390. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenanttransport.com/investors under the tab “Earnings Info.”



Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers an integrated suite of contract logistics, truckload transportation, other supply chain services, and revenue equipment sales and leasing to a diverse customer base throughout the United States. The Company's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVTI”.

