Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Alteryx (AYX) CFO – ‘We have very low penetration, still, in what is a ginormous addressable market’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a few clear messages: 

  • While growth has been strong, the company still has a ‘ginormous’ market to address
     
  • In regard to COVID-19, the company thinks it we will emerge stronger, with a much larger footprint.

In a far-ranging interview with Alteryx’s CFO we discussed the future of the business.

Read: Applicability of Alteryx in down times ‘even stronger’ than in robust times, says CFO

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


