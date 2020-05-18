American Institutes for Research Completes Acquisition of IMPAQ, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institutes for Research (AIR), one of the world’s leading behavioral and social science research organizations, has completed its acquisition of IMPAQ, LLC, a global policy research, analytics and implementation firm with a strong presence in the health and workforce sectors, as well as other areas. The transaction was announced on May 5 and terms of the acquisition were finalized today (May 18).

“I look forward to working with the outstanding staff of both organizations as we continue our mission-focused work and champion the use of evidence to build a better, more equitable world,” said David Myers, AIR’s president and CEO.

In the short term, IMPAQ will remain a stand-alone organization that is a wholly owned subsidiary of AIR.

“Our commitment to our work and clients remains our top priority,” said IMPAQ CEO Avi Benus. “In fact, as part of AIR, we are exceptionally well situated to contribute solutions to the complex challenges facing society.”

AIR, a non-profit founded in 1946, has about 1,100 employees and works with federal, state and local government agencies, philanthropies and other organizations to conduct research and provide technical assistance in the areas of education, health and workforce development, in the U.S. and abroad. Much of AIR’s work is in education, and the acquisition of IMPAQ will allow the company to grow its presence in other key areas across the life span.

IMPAQ, founded as a private company in 2001, conducts rigorous research and implementation in the areas of health and workforce development, as well as the education, international and human services sectors. They also have expertise in advanced analytics and the use of technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, along with training and learning solutions.

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Washington, D.C., the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and workforce development. For more information, visit https://www.air.org.

About IMPAQ

IMPAQ, established in 2001, is a global policy research and analytics firm delivering evidence that shapes the world. We bring clear answers to the most important questions in health care, economic development, and human services through cutting-edge research, advanced analytics, and technical support. IMPAQ is the parent company of IMPAQ International, Maher & Maher, and ASCEND. Learn more at https://www.impaqint.com/.

Dana Tofig American Institutes for Research 202-403-6347 dtofig@air.org