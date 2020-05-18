Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Lucia : Technical Assistance Report-Rebasing of GDP Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

May 18, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

A technical assistance (TA) mission was undertaken by the Real Sector Statistics Advisor in the Caribbean Regional Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) to Saint Lucia during January 27-February 7, 2020, to provide advice to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on compiling rebased GDP estimates. The 2006 base year for the GDP estimates is outdated and does not reflect the current structure of the economy. There is scope to improve the data sources and GDP compilation methodology and to implement the relevant System of National Accounts 2008 (2008 SNA) recommendations.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/164

English

Publication Date:

May 18, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513544243/1934-7685

Stock No:

1LCAEA2020003

Format:

Paper

Pages:

24

