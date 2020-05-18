Montage International Selects Modernized Primary Care Provider One Medical to Deliver 24/7 Digital Health Services to Its Guests and Associates

/EIN News/ -- The Collaboration with Montage Marks One Medical’s First Hospitality Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading national digital health and primary care organization, One Medical (Nasdaq: ONEM) and Montage International – are partnering to provide 24/7 virtual care services to guests of the hospitality brand’s distinctive collection of properties. Upon reopening its luxury hotels and resorts, Montage International will offer guests of U.S.-based Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts a 30-day membership to One Medical’s full suite of digital health services. Additionally, the hospitality company will provide annual One Medical memberships to all their US-based associates, providing them with seamless digital health at any time, from anywhere in the US.

One Medical and Montage International aim to provide both leisure and business travelers with peace of mind through access to convenient and high-quality health care while away from home. One Medical memberships will benefit guests by making it easy for them to get in touch with a One Medical provider within minutes over on-demand video chat or secure messaging during their stay or upon their return home. The One Medical app allows travelers to work with the company’s virtual medical team to remotely triage symptoms, including COVID-19 related concerns, and to get a recommended care plan for their concerns or condition. The mobile app also helps handle a variety of other health concerns, from prescription renewals to remote assessment of skin conditions such as a rash. In markets where One Medical also has offices, guests can make appointments for primary care needs, including COVID-19 testing.

“Having convenient access to reliable health care, both digitally and in-person, is more important than ever for travelers,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical. “We are pleased to pair One Medical’s modernized, service-oriented, and technology-powered approach to health care with Montage International’s commitment to excellence for its associates and guests.”

This partnership will roll out across four Montage Hotels & Resorts properties and two Pendry Hotels & Resorts properties when the hospitality group reopens its hotels in the coming months, as well as the upcoming Pendry West Hollywood and Montage Healdsburg properties, both debuting later this year. As part of Montage International’s Peace of Mind Commitment to guests, the company will implement an enhanced prescriptive and safety protocol program, which also includes the integration of the latest cleanliness technologies, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, UV wands and devices, and particulate level air filtration systems.

“It is paramount that our guests feel safe while they are staying with us and our associates are comfortable coming back to work in our hotels,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Montage International. “Partnering with One Medical allows us to continue to provide extraordinary service to our guests and expand our already robust medical benefits to our associates with seamless virtual care to ease their minds and ensure safety and well-being.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About Montage International

Montage International, the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features a distinctive collection of hospitality brands. Montage International encompasses the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences and the management of some of the country’s premiere golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts and residences including: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, and Montage Los Cabos. Currently under development is Montage Healdsburg, opening in 2020, and Montage La Quinta and Montage Big Sky, both opening in 2021. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of new luxury hotels for today’s cultured world traveler located in taste making destinations including Pendry San Diego and Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. Pendry West Hollywood will open in 2020, and currently under development opening in 2021 is Pendry Natirar, Pendry La Quinta, Pendry Manhattan West, and Pendry Park City. Pendry Washington D.C. – The Wharf will open in 2022. Montage International also manages and operates Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana and The May River Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.montage.com .

