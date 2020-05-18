Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
StayConnected | Nebraska Department of Education

May 14 2020 – Sprouting Success in an Afterschool Program Courtney Schaardt, Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom, Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

Discover hands-on, virtual, and at-home learning for youth through Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom! Learn more about resources that thoughtfully connect PreK-12th grade students to their source of food, fiber, and fuel! This webinar will feature engaging, customizable activities and instructional strategies that can be immediately implemented into your program.

Why Agriculture in the Classroom resources? Agriculture connects people. Farms and ranches are everywhere in our nation. Agricultural businesses are in towns, cities, and communities throughout our state. In Nebraska, agriculture creates one in four jobs, which fuels the economy. Without agriculture, we could not feed, clothe, or fuel the world. The bottom line: agriculture is an important industry for all of us.

