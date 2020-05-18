CONSUMER ALERT: Nursing Homes Can’t Claim Your Loved Ones Stimulus Payments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued a Consumer Alert for Floridians with loved ones residing in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Reports of these facilities seizing residents’ stimulus payments are beginning to surface nationwide. According to the Federal Trade Commission, some facility operators are seizing the stimulus payments of residents on Medicaid—justifying the seizure by claiming the facility, not the individual, is entitled to the federal benefit. CARES Act payments are classified as a tax credit, not a federal benefit, and are allocated to individuals not the facilities entrusted to care for them. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “This is disgraceful and completely unacceptable. As we have seen throughout this crisis, residents in these facilities are at a higher risk of suffering and dying from COVID-19—they should not have to carry the additional burden of worrying about their stimulus money being taken by those entrusted with their care. The federal government allocated these funds to individuals during these unprecedented times. If these stimulus funds were meant for facility operators, they would have been earmarked as such. “Please check on your loved ones living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Ask if their stimulus payments have been received. If they haven’t, ask the facility’s management if they are holding the benefits. If they are, contact my office immediately.”To contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com. Complaints can also be filed with the FTC by visiting FTC.Gov/Complaint.For tips on scams related to stimulus payments, click here. For tips on general COVID-19 related scams, click here. Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration, Attorney General Moody has issued 13 Consumer Alerts with information about emerging scams and tips to avoid fraud. To view the latest alerts and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 related scams, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Alert webpage by clicking here.
For all the Attorney General’s COVID-19 related releases and additional COVID-19 tips and resources, click here.
You just read:
CONSUMER ALERT: Nursing Homes Can’t Claim Your Loved Ones Stimulus Payments
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.