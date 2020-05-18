Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech will be presenting at the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco
SMi Group are delighted to announce that Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech will be a speaker at the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San FranciscoSAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES , May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is holding the inaugural Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th September 2020, in San Francisco, USA and have confirmed Jace Blackburn, Smart Device Engineer, Genentech as a speaker.
Jace Blackburn is a Smart Device Engineer at Genentech where he oversees development of Connected Device Platforms to improve the patient experience and enable new digital strategies for the business. He holds a degree in Chemical and Biological Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder and is currently pursuing a master’s in bioinformatics from Johns Hopkins. He holds multiple certifications in Product Management and brings expertise on the development of software as a medical device, connected devices, and digital combination products.
Jace Blackburn’s presentation at Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco will be on:
When and how to connect: Your device is NOT your digital strategy
• Understanding the value of connected devices for patients, HCPs, and the business
• Key considerations for selecting (or building) an appropriate connected device platform
• Incorporating a platform connected device into digital solutions that patients will actually use
The brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line-up is available online: http://www.prefilled-sanfrancisco.com/einpr4
What to expect for 2020’s event:
• Explore the latest industry case studies in platform approaches and connected devices
• Gain insights from leading industry and regulatory experts on the pre-filled syringes environment
• Hear from local biotechs of San Francisco and the West Coast to learn about new innovations in the pre-filled syringes space
• Engage in the key challenges and topics of the field in two interactive half-day workshops
Who should attend:
• Drug-delivery developers
• Medical Device Engineers
• Primary Packaging material designers
• Secondary packagers
• Smart device developers
• Training device developers
• Device-safety solution providers
• Drug developers
Pre-filled Syringes San Francisco
14TH – 15TH September 2020
Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco
