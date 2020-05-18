Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 May

As of 1pm on 17 May, the Western Cape has 5569 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 9246 confirmed cases and 3521 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 9246 Total recoveries 3521 Total deaths 156 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 5569 Total number of tests 90750 Hospital admissions 360 of which 108 are in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 996 499 Southern 935 318 Northern 611 228 Tygerberg 1446 576 Eastern 902 376 Klipfontein 1148 409 Mitchells Plain 865 297 Khayelitsha 1225 479 Total 8128 3182

Sub Districts Non-Metro:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 5 5 Garden Route Knysna 23 14 Garden Route George 23 16 Garden Route Hessequa 8 6 Garden Route Kannaland 1 0 Garden Route Mossel Bay 24 19 Garden Route Oudtshoorn 4 3 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 60 21 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 114 25 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 46 29 Cape Winelands Langeberg 7 3 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 204 143 Overberg Overstrand 23 15 Overberg Cape Agulhas 2 1 Overberg Swellendam 10 2 Overberg Theewaterskloof 17 2 West Coast Bergrivier 16 1 ​West Coast ​Cederberg ​1 ​0 West Coast Matzikama 2 0 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 12 2 West Coast Swartland 29 9

Unallocated: 487 (23 recovered)

Additional data can be accessed on the dashboard at https://bit.ly/2XanMgb.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional nine COVID-19 deaths-bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 156. We send our condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased at this time.

Recoveries:

We are pleased to report that over 3500 people in the province have recovered from COVID-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the Western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province.

The majority of people will only experience mild symptoms and 90% of patients will not need to be hospitalised. While many will recover without complications, we must not underestimate the impact of the COVID-19 virus, especially on the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The infection curve in the Western Cape is moving faster, and we are seeing higher rates of community transmission.

Currently, the Western Cape death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload. This is in line with international norms.

Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more comorbidities. It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions- by staying home as much as possible to reduce the risk of infection, and by strictly abiding to the golden rules- including frequent hand washing and other hygiene measures, keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres from any other person and by wearing a clean, cloth mask when leaving the house.

We can all help to protect the vulnerable by sticking to these same golden rules. Those residents who live with a member of the family who may be vulnerable, must be vigilant to ensure that they do not put their loved ones at additional risk.

Our hotspot plan is systematically addressing infections in nine geographic locations in the province, using the skills, data and experience available across government departments. We are working with the other spheres of government, law enforcement, NGOs and faith based organisations, however, we cannot do this work alone. It requires every one of us to step up and take responsibility to ensure that we are actively doing everything we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is how we will stop the spread.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier