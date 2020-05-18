Habitat of North Dakota, a workshop for teachers, environmental educators and anyone who works with youth, will be offered online June 30 to July 17.

Instructor Sherry Niesar said the program features new material using inquiry and project-based learning.

“The materials presented will align with the North Dakota Envirothon Wildlife learning objectives,” Niesar said. “Students will explore current issues in conservation management, North Dakota habitats, wildlife species and wildlife adaptations.”

Different instructional methods will be used to teach across the curriculum integrating subject areas. Curriculum materials are suitable for both elementary and secondary teachers. All supplies will be provided.

The workshop will contain many activities educators can use in the classroom, discussion of classroom and curriculum integration, and self-guided walking field trips at the location of the student’s choice, in their yard, or if needed, can be completed using nature programming or live webcams.

To register for the workshop, visit the Dickinson State University West River Teacher Center website. One graduate credit is available.

For more information, contact Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or email sniesar@nd.gov.