Summer H.E.A.T. kicks off with Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine

Speeding isn’t just aggressive driving, it’s deadly driving. Law enforcement across the state will turn up the summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) with extra patrols enforcing speed limits and removing aggressive drivers from the road as a part of the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine enforcement campaign June 1-30.

Speeding and/or aggressive driving is defined as speeding, driving too fast for conditions, following too close, or operating a vehicle in a reckless, negligent or aggressive manor. In 2019, speeding and/or aggressive driving was a factor in 29% of fatal crashes in North Dakota.

All drivers, vehicle occupants and motorcyclists in North Dakota should take personal responsibility while traveling by obeying all posted speed limits and driving according to road conditions. Remember to plan ahead and allow extra time so everyone can make it to their destination safely.

“The level of concern speeding and aggressive drivers have for fellow motorists is low,” says Lt. Troy Hischer from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. “Avoid eye contact and ignore any gestures. Take personal responsibility for your actions, not theirs, when you are behind the wheel.”

Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Over the past five years, more people have died in motor vehicle crashes in warm weather months (May through October) than cold weather months. H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.