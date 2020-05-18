Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Rapid City Business
NEWS RELEASE
May 16, 2020
Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center
PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Saturday, May 16, that an employee at Super 8 on 2520 Tower Road in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:
- Thursday, April 29th - 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Friday, April 30th - 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Saturday, May 2nd - 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Sunday, May 3rd - 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 11 p.m- midnight
- Monday, May 4th – 12 a.m.- 7 a.m.
Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.
State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
- Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.
- Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.
If you develop symptoms:
- Call your health care provider immediately.
- Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.
- Avoid contact with other people.
- Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.
