Research Published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Shows Knee Osteoarthritis Patients Treated with AposTherapy® Experienced Significant Pain Reduction

Leading musculoskeletal physicians, including David Felson, MD, MPH, Stephan Reichenbach, MD, MSc, and Peter Jüni, MD, conducted an independent, double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled level 1 study utilizing an individualized, non-invasive biomechanical footwear system called AposTherapy®.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine, the University of Bern Switzerland, and the University of Toronto studied two hundred twenty patients with knee osteoarthritis. The patients included in the study were randomized to either AposTherapy® or a similar looking control device. The primary outcome measure was the patient reported change in pain, while the secondary outcome measures included function, quality of life, gait patterns and adverse events at six months. The study demonstrated that AposTherapy® significantly reduced pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, while also improving patients' physical function and stiffness.

"These findings provide strong evidence supporting the effectiveness of a new treatment for knee osteoarthritis at six months, but further research would be needed to assess long-term efficacy," said David Felson, MD, MPH, professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, and one of the study's coauthors.

Cliff Bleustein, MD, MBA, President and CEO of AposTherapy® added: "AposTherapy® is uniquely positioned to help knee osteoarthritis patients with pain and functional impairment, while providing clinicians with a new service offering that delivers a value-based approach to musculoskeletal conditions."

These findings appear online in JAMA.

About AposTherapy®

AposTherapy® is an innovative, FDA-cleared, temporary treatment for knee osteoarthritis, while qualifying as a non FDA-cleared wellness device for use with other musculoskeletal conditions such as low back pain. AposTherapy® works on biomechanical and neuromuscular levels. Using a patented, foot-worn medical device as part of a daily treatment program, AposTherapy® addresses the underlying causes of pain by shifting pressure away from impacted areas. The neuromuscular re-education of the muscles results in improvement in physical function even when not actively wearing the device.

By improving body mechanics and muscular coordination, AposTherapy® has shown in clinical research that patients can achieve significant pain relief as well as an improvement in their daily physical function.

Connect with AposTherapy® on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

www.apostherapy.com

Joshua Mark, Manager, Strategic & Business Development Initiatives AposTherapy (646) 493-8762 Joshm@apostherapy.com