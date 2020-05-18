Eastbound Route 22 William Penn Highway Paving Today in Monroeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving operations on eastbound Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County, will occur today, Monday, May 18 weather permitting.

Eastbound Route 22 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic through 9 p.m. today between Route 48 and Westmoreland County. Crews will conduct milling and paving operations. No restrictions will occur on westbound Route 22.

The paving work is part of a $10.95 million improvement project on Route 22 that began in 2019. Completed work includes concrete patching, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, island and curb work, signal updates, and sign and pavement marking installation. Erurovia Atlantic Coast LLC is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #