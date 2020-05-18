PennDOT Announces Second Comment Period for Districtwide Bike Roadway Usage Study

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to provide comments in connection with a study of bicyclist roadway usage in the northwest region of Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

The purpose of the study is to determine which state-owned roads are regularly used for bicycling, what concerns bicyclists have related to those roadways, and what maintenance and improvement activities might be needed. PennDOT is completing the survey with the assistance of planning and engineering firms Gannett Fleming and Traffic Planning Design.

Bicyclists can submit feedback on those topics by visiting the PennDOT website www.penndot.gov/NorthwestBikeStudy. It can also be found by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1 and clicking on Districtwide Bike Study banner near the top of the page. Respondents can map concerns and bike routes, as well as complete a survey.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will run May 18, 2020 to June 8, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting Gannett Fleming Project Manager Michelle Brummer at mbrummer@gfnet.com or 717-886-5295 ; or PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174 .

This is the second public involvement period for the study. The first phase was held in the fall of 2019, at which time respondents pinpointed 96 roadways used routinely by bicyclists. These roadways were predominately in Erie, Mercer and Venango counties.

A summary of the information gathered during the first comment period, as well as districtwide bicyclist-related crash data, and a map of the region’s off-road trail system are all available on the study webpage.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

