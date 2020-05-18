Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,757 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Hamilton County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Hamilton County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM in the 16000 block of Crestview Drive, where a brief pursuit ended following an attempted traffic stop by deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Tyler Hays (DOB 3-12-91), reportedly fled on foot and subsequently became involved in an altercation with a deputy. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

A passenger in the vehicle driven by Hays fled the scene in the vehicle, resulting in a secondary pursuit and subsequent capture in neighboring Sequatchie County.

TBI Agents continue to gather relevant evidence and interviews. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General, throughout the process, for his further review and consideration. The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in incidents of this nature.

Any further updates on this investigation will be posted on the TBI’s blog at www.TBINewsroom.com.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Hamilton County Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.