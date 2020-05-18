TBI Agents Investigating Hamilton County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, TBI Special Agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Hamilton County.

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 AM in the 16000 block of Crestview Drive, where a brief pursuit ended following an attempted traffic stop by deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Tyler Hays (DOB 3-12-91), reportedly fled on foot and subsequently became involved in an altercation with a deputy. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

A passenger in the vehicle driven by Hays fled the scene in the vehicle, resulting in a secondary pursuit and subsequent capture in neighboring Sequatchie County.

TBI Agents continue to gather relevant evidence and interviews. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General, throughout the process, for his further review and consideration. The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in incidents of this nature.

Any further updates on this investigation will be posted on the TBI’s blog at www.TBINewsroom.com.