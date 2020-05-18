No Road Construction Delays for Memorial Day Travelers

NASHVILLE – Motorists won’t be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 22 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects. Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

"We’re asking motorists to drive safely this Memorial Day weekend,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said. “Though traffic has lessened, we continue to see speeding and distracted driving crashes. State Troopers will work to enforce traffic laws to reduce crashes and traffic fatalities across the state.”

As a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel, AAA advises that for the first time in 20 years, they will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast this year.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

