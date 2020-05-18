Motor Vehicle Crash North Troy
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A501693
TROOPER: Calvin Burns STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/16/2020 @ 1915 hours
LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105 North Troy, VT
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Lindsay Geoffrey AGE: 25 SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2007 Honda Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES
Lindsay Geoffrey: Minor injury transported to North Country Hospital
Amanda Roberge, Age 34, North Troy, VT, No seat belt, significant injury, non life-threatening, Transported to North Country Hospital.
HOSPITAL: North Country
WEATHER: Clear, dry
ROAD COND: blacktop
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/16/2020 at approximately 1915 hours State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the area of VT RT 101. North Troy Fire and Missisquoi Ambulance service responded as well. The vehicle was identified as a 2007 black Honda Civic. The operator was identified as Lindsay Geoffrey and the passenger as Amanda Roberge. Roberge was extricated from the vehicle and both occupants were transported to North Country Hospital. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on VT RT 105 when it veered off of the road, struck a steep embankment and mailbox. The vehicle sustained total damage. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this case. This case remains under investigation.
