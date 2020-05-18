Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motor Vehicle Crash North Troy

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                         

CASE#:   20A501693                                    

 

TROOPER: Calvin Burns             STATION: Derby           

           

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 5/16/2020 @ 1915 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 105 North Troy, VT

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Lindsay Geoffrey               AGE: 25     SEAT BELT? N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2007 Honda Civic

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

INJURIES

 

Lindsay Geoffrey: Minor injury transported to North Country Hospital

Amanda Roberge, Age 34, North Troy, VT, No seat belt, significant injury, non life-threatening, Transported to North Country Hospital.

 

HOSPITAL: North Country

WEATHER: Clear, dry

ROAD COND: blacktop

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

            On 5/16/2020 at approximately 1915 hours State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the area of VT RT 101. North Troy Fire and Missisquoi Ambulance service responded as well. The vehicle was identified as a 2007 black Honda Civic. The operator was identified as Lindsay Geoffrey and the passenger as Amanda Roberge. Roberge was extricated from the vehicle and both occupants were transported to North Country Hospital. Investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on VT RT 105 when it veered off of the road, struck a steep embankment and mailbox. The vehicle sustained total damage. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this case. This case remains under investigation.

 

 

Sergeant Debra Munson

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

A-Troop Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

(802) 498-8218

E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov

 

