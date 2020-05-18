IoT Security Market Predicted to Reach $73.92 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness regarding benefits provided by IoT security solutions and surge in number of IoT security regulations among the developing economies drive the growth of the global IoT security market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. During the Coronavirus pandemic, IoT security helps to protect the systems and data of the employees who are working from home.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IoT security market generated $8.47 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $73.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 31.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Rise in awareness regarding benefits provided by IoT security solutions, increase in number of ransomware attacks on various IoT devices, and surge in the number of IoT security regulations among the developing economies drive the growth of the global IoT security market. However, complexity in security of devices may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, transformation in the traditional anti-virus software industry creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Get Sample Report for Detailed Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4426

Impact of Covid-19 IoT Security Market Globally:

During the coronavirus pandemic, IoT security helps to protect the systems and data of the employees who are working from home.

IoT security companies need to devise new tools to counter new techniques and increase in attacks of hackers during lockdown across the globe.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the IoT Security Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4426?reqfor=covid



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IoT security market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, product type, security type, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period.

Interested in this Study, do purchase inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4426

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Gemalto NV, Broadcom, SecuriThings, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Palo Alto Networks Inc.

About Allied Market Research (AMR):

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com