Montana Food Show: October 26, 2020 in Missoula

Join us for the 4th Annual Montana Food Show in Missoula on October 26th!

On October 26, 2020, the Montana Department of Agriculture will host the fourth annual Montana Food Show in Missoula at the Hilton Garden Inn. Last year's event showcased more than 50 Montana companies and 185 buyers from more than 80 different companies. 

 

Click to register as a vendor. Registration ends September 7, 2020. 

 

Click to register as a buyer. Buyer registration opens on June 3, 2020. The show is free for professional buyers only from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

