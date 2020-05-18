FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-63)

Inmate pronounced deceased at hospital

May 15, 2020 (Tecumseh, Neb.) – Ryan Lykens #76263, age 36, was pronounced deceased at the Johnson County Hospital at 1:15 p.m. on May 15, 2020. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital after being found unresponsive in his cell a short time earlier.

Lykens, was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). His sentence started on August 6, 2012. Lykens was serving a sentence of seven years and eight months to 20 years on charges out of Dodge and Red Willow counties that included possession of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, domestic assault and escape.

The cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

