Creative's in the Community - BAFTA WRITER + FILMMAKER DUO HELPING TO DELIVER DURING LOCKDOWN:

An award-winning writer and filmmaker duo have swapped TV drama for a weekly supermarket sweep, volunteering to get essential items to the local community.
We can’t thank Morrison’s enough for helping with this. They’ve loaned us their van, meaning we don’t need to use the car. We’re getting food to people every week in and around Glasgow.”GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning writer and filmmaker duo have swapped TV drama for a weekly supermarket sweep, volunteering their time to get food and essential items to people in their local community.
— Frank McGowan
With production on projects temporarily on hold, writer/producer MICHELLE MARTIN and producer/director FRANK McGOWAN - who co-own BAFTA celebrated media production company BAD PONY MEDIA, have teamed up with their local MORRISONS in BISHOPBRIGGS to form a 'task force' - delivering food and essential items to families and individuals who are self isolating. They also deliver weekly to local care-homes, nurseries and palliative care residencies - including Marie Curie Cancer Care.
The endeavor started when Michelle, who is also a published author, decided to put a few bags together for people on her street.
She said: “the project grew from just a few bags, to a truck load every week!”
McGowan, said: “We can’t thank Morrison’s enough for helping with this. They’ve loaned us their van, meaning we don’t need to use the car - and are now donating food every week, which we’re getting out to people in and around Glasgow.”
LORRAINE MACK, COMMUNITY CHAMPION for MORRISONS in BISHOPBRIGGS, who has been coordinating the project from home, said: “Michelle and Frank are doing a great job, and Morrison’s are happy to help.”
McGowan added: “Morrison’s also offer a home delivery service, which is just fantastic. It's available for anyone who needs it by phone.”
BAD PONY MEDIA are a BAFTA celebrated multi-award-winning film and TV production company, based in the heart of MERCHANT CITY in GLASGOW. Founded in 2008, current projects include TV drama NINETY EIGHT PERCENT and feature film EVENING OF THE DEAD.
MORRISONS new customer delivery service DOORSTEP DELIVERIES is available to those in North Glasgow and surrounding areas who are self isolating, who can order their shopping by phone for FREE next day delivery on essential items. Payment is secure via credit or debit card. Call 0345 611 6111 and select option 5 to place your order. Orders must be placed before 5pm for next day delivery.
