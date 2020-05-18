2020 Hemp Production Survey Results Posted by The Jacobsen

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacobsen posted its 2020 Hemp Crop Survey results to generate new insights into the 2020 hemp growing season. The summarized report offers insights into:



Planned acreage for 2020

Comparing acreage for Organic vs Non-Organic Hemp

Crop breakdown for CBD, CBG, Fiber and Grain

Those Purchasing Crop Insurance

Average Yield/Acre CBD, CBG and Grain

The Jacobsen has been reporting on the emerging hemp industry since July of 2019, after the legalization of hemp production nationwide. Hemp prices and derivatives were artificially high before the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill and remained so through planting last year.

Midsummer, reports of exceptional acreage made headlines, as people continued to stream into the space looking for a niche to carve out. The frenzied pace was driven by public agencies and hemp advocates alike, with very few voices of reason warning about the basic principles of supply and demand. These voices were generally not welcomed at national conferences; it seemed as if hemp could not lose. In July, the perception of oversupply, along with extraordinary inventories of derivatives, caused pricing to plummet.

Hemp has not lost by any means, but a market correction, if one can characterize a barely conceived market in that way, was guaranteed. The volatile cannabinoid segment has been the key driver, with retail markets that were not fully understood, and where demand today remains unclear.

The 2020 Hemp Production Survey helps add clarity to the marketplace. For access to the report PDF and the on-demand webinar, please visit the Jacobsen site.

https://thejacobsen.com/price-reporting/industrial-hemp/2020-planting-survey/

The Jacobsen has been a price reporting agency since 1865 which puts us in a rarefied field of companies that have survived for so long. We began in Chicago using an old, iron printing press and now are pushing the envelope of global data visualization, artificial intelligence, and data acquisition and analysis from a highly experienced team.

For more information contact George Morris at The Jacobsen at George [at] thejacobsen.com or visit the company website at https://thejacobsen.com.