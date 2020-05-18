Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hustler Turf Equipment Slashes Price of Popular Residential Zero-Turn Mower

Dash is Now on Sale For a Limited Time Only

/EIN News/ -- HESSTON, Kan., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced the Dash, a zero-turn mower for the residential market, is on sale starting at $1,999. The Dash is known for bringing Hustler Turf’s quality performance into a smaller model suitable for homeowners.

“This sale marks the first time a zero-turn of this caliber is on the market for less than $2,000,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products. “With an added emphasis on all things home right now, we want to offer homeowners the opportunity to own a professional-grade mower at a friendlier price.”

Built to Hustler’s high standards, the Dash is compact and ideal for the user looking to make the switch to a zero-turn mower. With its patented automatic park brake, foot operated deck lift and ability to easily fit through most gates, it is ideal for front and backyard mowing. Available in two welded, fabricated steel deck sizes – 34” or 42” – with a heavy-duty 1” x 2” fully tubular frame, the Dash is small enough for easy storage almost anywhere.

Hustler developed the Dash to meet the needs of consumers who want a quality and compact zero-turn mower for their yard at a great value. Originally starting at $2,299, the discount is in effect until June 30, 2020. The Dash is available for purchase through Hustler’s network of dealers.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com.

About Hustler Turf  
Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the zero-turn mower category in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

