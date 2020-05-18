Fortinet FortiProxy Secure Web Gateway Earns the U.S. Department of Defense’s Endorsement for Its Approved Product List Certification

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bob Fortna, President at Fortinet Federal Inc.

“Achieving DoDIN Approved Products List certification for additional solutions, such as our FortiProxy secure web gateway, is another important milestone in our efforts to address the evolving threat landscape and protect the data and networks within the US Federal government. Fortinet Federal’s investment to achieve these certifications demonstrates our continued commitment to the mission critical and unique needs of the Department of Defense.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its FortiProxy secure web gateway solution has achieved Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) certification.

The certification qualifies designated Fortinet products for sale to Department of Defense (DoD) agencies based on stringent Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) testing, a standardized methodology for the secure installation and maintenance of computer software and hardware.

As attacks become more sophisticated, organizations need an integrated approach to secure from malicious web traffic, websites, and viruses. FortiProxy addresses these issues with one, unified product. FortiProxy is a secure web proxy that protects employees against internet-borne attacks by incorporating multiple detection techniques such as web filtering, DNS filtering, data loss prevention, antivirus, intrusion prevention, and advanced threat protection. More, the solution enables organizations to enforce policy compliance. The secure web gateway solution also helps to reduce bandwidth demands and optimize the network with content and video caching. FortiProxy provides flexible deployment modes from Explicit mode, Transparent mode and Inline deployment enabling organizations to customize their solutions based on their network environment.

The addition of FortiProxy to the APL means that the DoD can choose the proven protection of his product to protect against internet-borne threats and advanced web content caching when seeking new technology to address its unique and demanding cybersecurity needs.

Fortinet’s certified security solutions are ideally suited to protect agencies within the intelligence community and the Department of Defense, as well as civilian agencies. The Fortinet Security Fabric protects classified and unclassified Federal systems used by all of the 15 cabinet-level agencies and by numerous independent executive agencies. These platforms make use of our USG products that are specially configured for the Federal market. They comply with Federal certification requirements including the National Institute of Standards and Technology FIPS 140-2 certification, National Information Assurance Partnership Common Criteria certification, and the Commercial Solutions for Classified certification.

To achieve DoDIN APL certification, FortiProxy was tested against applicable Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) and Security Requirements Guides (SRGs). This includes the following: Application Layer Gateway (ALG) SRG v1r2, Network Device Management SRG v2r14, Network Infrastructure Policy STIG v9r7, Web Server SRG v2r2.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 455,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning company, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

