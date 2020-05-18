The International Code Council hosts virtual discussion on the effects of COVID-19 on the building safety industry for Building Safety Month

Week 3 of the international campaign highlights resiliency, sustainability and innovation

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third week of Building Safety Month – an international campaign celebrated for 40 years during May and developed by the International Code Council – focuses on resiliency, sustainability and innovation.

The Code Council will host its third installment of the Building Safety Month Webinar Series on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET. Panelists, including a code official, home builder, architect, and an expert on laborers’ health safety, will discuss the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19 on the building safety industry. To register for the upcoming webinar, click here. Attendance is free and CEUs will be provided.

Resilience starts with strong, regularly updated, and properly implemented building codes. For decades, the International Codes (I-Codes) have addressed resilience and sustainability by incorporating the latest innovations in science and technology. “The Code Council is committed to the technological advancements that prepare us for the future and enhance building safety and the built environment,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “COVID-19 has emphasized the value of technology for keeping us safe by underscoring the importance of the latest advancements in building science and encouraging the transition to virtual operations for code departments.”

“The theme of week three – Resiliency. Sustainability. Innovation. – addresses accreditation as a driver of innovation,” said Ingrid Miller, Senior Accreditation Officer for A2LA, a week three sponsor. “International and industry standards create a crucial framework for competency and consistency that make the innovations of the modern world possible. A2LA is committed to demonstrating the value of accreditation and contributing to advancements in quality.”

The American Institute of Architects, also a week three sponsor, shared, “We continue to promote resilient design to substantially limit buildings’ harmful impact to the climate. Architects design environments that reduce harm and property damage from adverse events, allowing communities to adapt to evolving conditions and more readily recover.”

Learn more and download free resources about resiliency, sustainability and innovation here. Join the conversation online using the hashtag, #BuildingSafety365.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is a nonprofit association that provides a wide range of building safety solutions including product evaluation, accreditation, certification, codification and training. It develops model codes and standards used worldwide to construct safe, sustainable, affordable and resilient structures.

