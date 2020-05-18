Bank OZK Contributes $220,000 to 25 Food Banks in Eight States

The contribution will provide over 1 million meals for more than 500,000 individuals

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK), has announced contributions totaling $220,000 to 25 food banks in communities Bank OZK serves across the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and New York.



The public health crisis caused by COVID-19 has placed significant demands on food banks across our communities. School closures, unemployment and other factors are driving more individuals to rely on local food banks.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected public health and the economic livelihood of so many in our communities. Bank OZK is directing resources to 25 community food banks who have taken swift action to provide higher levels of support and resources,” said Angela Hudson, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Bank OZK.

“Local food banks have volunteer and partner resources to acquire and distribute food efficiently to those who need it most. And our experience is that food banks do so much more than feed people; they bring stability, continuity and hope to people in need and build stronger communities meal by meal,” Hudson added.

Bank OZK’s contributions will provide over 1 million meals and feed approximately 526,219 individuals. The Bank selected 25 local food banks with outstanding records of service in markets Bank OZK serves. Twenty-four of the food banks are regional Feeding America affiliated food banks. Feeding America is the largest provider of charitable food assistance in the U.S., including disaster and emergency situations.

“The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the hunger problem we face across America. The lost wages or sudden expenses due to illness are increasingly burdensome for millions of people in our country who already suffer from food insecurity. Bank OZK’s generous contribution to Food Bank For New York City and other food banks in the Feeding America network will provide an immediate and profound impact,” said Janis Robinson, vice president of institutions and partnerships, Food Bank For New York City.

Arkansas Foodbank Chief Executive Officer, Rhonda Sanders, added, “We’re so thankful for Bank OZK and their ongoing partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank. These funds will help us continue to serve our clients in central and southern Arkansas safely and effectively through acquiring and distributing more food to our community partners, and helping us pack and distribute additional emergency food boxes for our COVID-19 response.”

Bank OZK contributed COVID-19 hunger related relief to the following organizations:

Alabama

Feeding the Gulf Coast, Mobile, AL

Arkansas

Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council, Inc., Fort Smith, AR

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Fayetteville/Springdale/Rogers, AR

Arkansas Foodbank, Little Rock/North Little Rock/Conway, AR

Harvest Regional Food Bank, Texarkana, AR/TX

Florida

Feeding South Florida, Fort Lauderdale/Pompano Beach/Sunrise, FL

Feeding Northwest Florida, Jacksonville, FL

Feeding Tampa Bay, Tampa/St. Petersburg/Clearwater, FL

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Cape Coral/Fort Myers, FL

Georgia

Second Harvest of South Georgia, Valdosta, GA

Feeding the Valley, Columbus, GA

Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta/Sandy Springs/Alpharetta, GA

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Athens/Clarke County, GA

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah, GA

North Carolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte/Concord/Gastonia NC/SC

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Georgia, Wilmington, NC

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Winston-Salem, NC

New York

Food Bank for New York City, New York City/Jersey City/White Plains, NY/NJ

Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, New York City/Jersey City/White Plains, NY/NJ

South Carolina

Second Helpings, Hilton Head Island/Bluffton, SC

Texas

Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth/Arlington/Grapevine, TX

San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio/New Braunfels, TX

North Texas Food Bank, Dallas/Plano/Irving, TX

Houston Food Bank, Houston/The Woodlands/Sugarland, TX

Central Texas Food Bank, Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown, TX

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $24.57 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

