Leading Author and Data Scientist Ankur Patel joins Narrative, Mondelez, IBM Business Services, and Camelot to discuss "How Brands Can Use Data to Optimize Marketing During a Downturn"

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narrative , the enterprise data streaming company, and RIVER ai , the data science consulting company, today announced they will host an upcoming webinar panel session on Tuesday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET titled, “ How Brands Can Use Data to Optimize Marketing During a Downturn .” Leading the webinar will be author and data scientist, Ankur Patel, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, RIVER ai who is joined by Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative, Ravi Unnam, North America Data and Analytics Lead at Mondelēz International, Jorge Malibrán Ángel, partner at IBM Business Services, and Stuart Watson, senior vice president of emerging media and technology at Camelot.



Webinar participants will learn:

How data and analytics are driving new revenue opportunities given shifts in consumer behavior.

How brands use data and analytics to reduce customer acquisition and retention costs.

How to adopt and execute a data strategy as cost-effectively as possible.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has caused major disruptions for brands, leading to seismic shifts in behavioral trends and flipping market realities on their head,” said Nick Jordan, founder, and CEO of Narrative. “Together with my fellow panelists, we’ll tackle the tough Qs and share strategies on how brands can drive operational efficiency through better data collection, modeling, optimization, and deliver greater relevance to the consumer.”

“COVID-19 has accelerated the move to digital in a big way; the core of every company’s branding, marketing, and sales activity has moved online,” said Ankur Patel, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, RIVER ai. “Every online search, impression, and click is valuable data, and the brands that win will be those that know how to tap into the data that online users generate. This data will help inform which marketing campaigns are performing best and deserve more funding, which types of users are purchasing your products and how to target more of them, and which users are most at risk of losing to competitors and how to retain them before they churn. Every company, whether they know it or not, needs a data program more than ever before.”

About Narrative

Narrative operates a technology platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About RIVER ai Consulting

RIVER ai makes companies more competitive by using artificial intelligence to turn business data into valuable assets. Customer, product, and industry insights that are uncovered with data science and machine learning can increase sales, improve operations, or become a new revenue stream. To learn more about the value of data, take the free Data Value Assessment .

