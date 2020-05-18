Monaker Hires Randy Laser as VP, Products and Revenue Management

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, FL, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, today announced it has hired travel industry veteran Randy Laser to the new position of Monaker Group VP, Products and Revenue Management.

Effective May 15, 2020, Mr. Laser joined Monaker’s management & technology team with a mission to accelerate the redevelopment and launch of Monaker’s NextTrip.biz, manage relationships with Monaker’s service providers, and lead the development of a Revenue Management system in the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE). He will report directly to Tim Sikora, Monaker Group’s CIO/COO

According to Monaker CEO Bill Kerby, “Randy’s experience and skill set should help Monaker accelerate growth - on the back of the coronavirus pandemic - as he manages Alternative Lodging Rental (ALR) rates distributed to travel distribution partners by aligning rates with demand. Additionally, he will oversee the commercial launch of our new NextTrip.biz, a Travel Management Solution focused on small-to-medium sized businesses, and join the team responsible for the re-branding and resurgence of Maupintour with high-end luxury alternative lodging accommodations.”

Commenting further on Mr. Laser’s hire, Monaker CIO/COO Tim Sikora said, “We’re excited to have Randy on board and expect his contributions to be significant as we focus on leveraging our technology and reach in the Alternative Lodging and Travel industry. We view yield management as an emerging opportunity for the Alternative Lodging industry as post-pandemic property owners seek to capitalize on the returning demand for ALR properties. Having Randy lead our efforts to create innovative solutions that increase occupancy rates and margins will help differentiate the Monaker Group portfolio of products, while also accelerating our growth.”

Randy Laser has over 20 years of commercial experience in the travel industry including start-ups, mergers, and acquisitions. His commercial expertise includes Pricing, Revenue Management, Marketing, Sales, E-Commerce, Scheduling, Planning, Airline Tariff Publishing Company (ATPCO), and General Distribution Systems (GDS’s) with Sabre, Amadeus and Travelport. He managed system launches and cutovers at Legacy and LCC airlines and hotels that included American Airlines, Virgin America, Aloha Airlines, Midway Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Reno Air, Silver Airways, and the Hilton Hawaiian Village Hotel. Laser was a key revenue leader at several major airlines and hotels for strategic and innovative decision-making using revenue management systems, business intelligence tools, and building teams to optimize and enhance revenue. Randy holds an MBA from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The proprietary Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging rental. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com and follow on twitter @MonakerGroup

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2019 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.

