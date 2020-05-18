TigerGraph Named a 2020 “Cool Vendor” in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Data Management Report

Cool Vendor report recognizes “interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services”

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced the company has been named a “Cool Vendor” in Gartner’s May 2020 Cool Vendors in Data Management report1. According to the report, “Augmented capabilities are becoming the major differentiators for today’s data management solutions. These Cool Vendors offer data and analytics leaders ways to connect, ingest, analyze and share data more quickly and at a lower cost.”

According to the report, “Through 2022, the application of graph processing and graph databases will grow at 100% annually to accelerate data preparation and integration, and enable more adaptive data science.” The report states, “A knowledge graph tells us what the connections across various data assets mean. A graph makes visible those connections we didn’t think existed. When we see those connections, we have those ‘aha-ha’ moments of insight and discovery — ‘That’s why this happened when that happened’ — recognizing connections across datasets that always existed, but we never saw those relationships.”

Gartner’s “Top 10 Trends in Data and Analytics, 2020” report2 further examines the importance of relationship analysis in graph: “Finding relationships in combinations of diverse data, using graph techniques at scale, will form the foundation of modern data and analytics.”

“We believe TigerGraph’s designation as a ‘Cool Vendor in Data Management’ and recognition among vendors that Gartner describes as ‘interesting, new and innovative’ is further validation of our efforts to make scalable graph analytics available to everyone,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “TigerGraph has worked to democratize graph analytics, and our GSQL language makes graph easy for enterprises who have many engineers fluent in SQL and can learn GSQL in a few hours due to the similarity in semantics. We are working with all of the stakeholders to contribute our learnings to shape GQL, the standard for graph query language. With the TigerGraph 3.0 release later this month, business users can build complex graph analytics patterns by simply drawing the patterns using Visual Query Builder in GraphStudio -- no code needed. Patterns in our customers’ data from just a few weeks ago often don’t reflect what’s happening now. Graph can analyze relationships in real time to extract maximum value from that data -- data that can make a difference in people’s lives -- from financial services to healthcare.”

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. TigerGraph’s proven technology connects data silos for deeper, wider and operational analytics at scale. Four out of the top five global banks use TigerGraph for real-time fraud detection. Over 50 million patients receive care path recommendations to assist them on their wellness journey. 300 million consumers receive personalized offers with recommendation engines powered by TigerGraph. The energy infrastructure for 1 billion people is optimized by TigerGraph for reducing power outages. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI, and machine learning. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or start free at tigergraph.com/cloud .

