Hiker Rescued from Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 May 18, 2020

Jaffrey, NH – At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, an emergency call was received regarding a hiker in distress on the White Cross Trail in Monadnock State Park. James Littlefield of Jaffrey, NH was hiking down White Cross trail when he injured his leg at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Jaffrey, Peterborough, Dublin, Rindge, Troy, Fitzwilliam, New Ipswich Fire Departments, Monadnock State Park members, Upper Valley Search and Rescue and NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded. A total of 43 rescuers were needed to execute the rescue. Recovery was made at Monadnock State Park at 10:40 p.m. Jaffrey Ambulance transported Littlefield to Cheshire Medical Center where he received treatment for a lower leg injury. Improper hiking attire was a major contributing factor for Littlefield’s injury.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers that many injuries and rescue efforts can be avoided with responsible preparation and proper gear. Visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities and training.