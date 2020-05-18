Global Car Rental Market was Valued at USD 86.3 Billion and is Expected to Reach USD 131.0 Billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Vehicle Type (Executive, Luxury, SUVs, Economy, MUVs), by Application (Airport Transport, Outstation, Local Usage and Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global car rental market was valued at USD 86.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 131.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2020-2025. In 2019, the tourism industry witnessed massive growth with tourists enhancing their tourism budget that is significantly supporting the growth of car rental market. Tourism is expanding as tourists find it leisure and socially acceptable activity, as a result of which, apart from business meetings or exploring the city, tourists are splurging ample amount on visiting new places. Additionally, car rental provides convenience and flexibility to the tourist to explore any location.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/car-rental-market/request-sample

The executive type of vehicle segment is expected to witness fastest growth in the global car rental market during the forecast period (2020 – 2025)

Based on vehicle type, the global car rental market is segmented into executive, luxury, SUVs, economy, and MUVs. Of all the vehicle types, the executive type of vehicle segment is expected to witness fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing number of business travellers globally, specifically in emerging economies.

Explore key industry insights in 46 tables and 30 figures from the 134 pages of report, “Global Car Rental Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Vehicle Type (Executive, Luxury, SUVs, Economy, MUVs), by Application (Airport Transport, Outstation, Local Usage and Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest car rental market and is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025. This is owing to the increasing number of business and leisure trips both domestic and international. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the improved road infrastructure along with accessibility to high end luxury vehicles.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global car rental market are Sixt SE, Uber Technologies Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Europcar, Avis Budget Group, Inc, German Rent a Car, DTG Operations, Inc., Localiza Rent a Car S.A., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Tempest Car Hire, The Hertz Corporation, Alamo, and Eco Rent a Car.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/car-rental-market/customize-report

Global Car Rental Market Coverage

Vehicle Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Executive

Luxury

SUVs

Economy

MUVs

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Airport Transport

Outstation

Local Usage

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Car Rental Market by Region

North America

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Vehicle Type

By Application

By Country – Brazil, U.A.E., and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research

COVID-19 Outbreak – Impact Assessment on Automotive Industry

The COVID-19 outbreak - (Impact Assessment on Automotive Industry) has negatively affected many industries including automotive industry. The global economy has been largely affected by the growth in the automotive sector. The sector employs more than 9 million people alone in manufacturing of automobiles globally, which includes over 5% of the global manufacturing workforce. Many other industries including steel, iron, glass, plastics, textile, rubber, software among others are dependent on the demand from automotive sector.

Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/covid-19-outbreak-automotive-industry/request-sample

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market was valued at USD 1,513.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,096.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2025. The growth of this market is attributed towards rapid need for mapping data pertaining to ocean globally along with extensive requirement for maritime security. These vehicles are extremely efficient in estimating the threats and monitoring water quality. In order to prevent water bodies from getting contaminated the government authorities globally are undertaking initiatives in order to combat this situation and unmanned surface vehicle performs significant role and helps the government in conducting surveillance.

Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/unmanned-surface-vehicle-market/request-sample

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

From USD 7.0 million in 2019, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market is predicted to grow to USD 172.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 59.9% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of this market is attributed towards the increasing awareness for protecting the environment and restricting the use of fossil fuels, that has stimulated the governments and various institutions to invest in R&D for wireless car charging. Moreover, the wireless electric cars use power by use of electric motors that run by battery packs that are rechargeable, that results in causing less pollution and are environmental friendly in comparison to that of conventional vehicles.

Get Free Sample Copy at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market/request-sample

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that includes comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com