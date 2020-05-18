UPS Healthcare Provides Urgent Support For Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Temperature-Sensitive Medicines

Due to flight restrictions on the pharmaceutical company’s supply chain because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Reddy’s teamed up with UPS Healthcare to get 30 tons of temperature-controlled medical cargo from India to the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced a collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to get 30 tons of pharmaceuticals from India to the United States via Europe. The sensitive cargo had to be shipped within a controlled temperature range to ensure product stability. Given the supply chain challenges and restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, UPS Healthcare and Dr. Reddy’s created an emergency supply chain plan to replenish pharmaceutical stocks in U.S. markets.

“During this pandemic, moving critical controlled room temperature medicines requires extra planning given the air market capacity demand levels,” said Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare. “We are providing compliant storage, transit and customs clearance expertise to help ensure products move quickly and retain their efficacy. This collaboration enabled Dr. Reddy’s to replenish its stocks in U.S. locations and provide essential medicines to meet demand.”

The time-critical flight originated in Hyderabad, India, moved through UPS’s European air hub in Cologne, Germany, and continued to the UPS Worldport® air hub in Louisville, Kentucky. UPS works closely with international customs and authorities and will continue to deliver essential medicines and goods to help support the battle against the global Coronavirus pandemic.



“Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories aims to ensure that essential medicines are within reach of patients by maintaining an uninterrupted supply globally. Our commitment to ensure accelerated access to affordable and innovative medicines to millions of patients around the world, holds significance more than ever in the present times,” said Puvvala Yugandhar, head of global supply chain, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “In this critical situation of the disruption caused by the Coronavirus, we connected with the UPS Healthcare team who helped ensure that critical medicines reach pharmacies and hospitals in the U.S. on time for patients.”

UPS is committed to being a part of the fabric of the global economy. The company transports more than three percent of global GDP and about six percent of U.S. GDP daily. UPS employees are proud to be of service to its customers, communities and economies in the 200+ countries where it operates, and will keep providing extensive support to healthcare organizations. This includes services ranging from supply chain management to shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and clinical trials specimens, and enhanced agility and flexibility to meet complex needs in the continuing battle against this pandemic.

About UPS Healthcare

UPS Healthcare provides global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. UPS Healthcare has approximately 8 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space globally. UPS Healthcare also maintains one of the world’s largest networks of field stocking locations with approximately 900 sites. For parcels requiring strict temperature environments, from CRT to cryogenic, and those requiring around-the-clock monitoring, UPS Healthcare has solutions such as UPS Temperature True® and UPS Proactive Response® services. UPS Healthcare is committed to expanding its capabilities including acquisitions of Marken, CEMELOG and Poltraf, to meet the complex and evolving supply chain needs of the healthcare and life science sectors. Visit ups.com/healthcare .

