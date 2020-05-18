CYTTA Corp Announces Company’s Plans to Grow Revenue and Become a Fully Reporting ‘34 Act Company

Positioning the Company to Turn Uncertainty into Sustainable Growth

Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA ) Cytta Corp announces new updates about corporate development, sales pipeline, and new executives to further the vision.



Management has initiated the process to become a fully reporting entity providing additional transparency and accountability in compliance with the Securities Act of 1934. This will enable us to expand our shareholder base while providing better access to the capital markets for the equity resources to scale the enterprise. The Sales Team is actively negotiating with additional VAR (Value Added Resellers) partners to expand market penetration into well-established client bases. This will enhance direct sales capabilities as our pipeline continues to grow. Now that the company has successfully delivered production versions of both SUPR and IGAN products, meeting customer demand and scaling both revenue and operations is central to our mission. The team is also initiating active and targeted social media campaigns on every platform to support both sales and marketing. This allows us to quickly reach industry centers of influence, potential new prospects, and existing clients. Moving forward, our social channels will provide exciting product information and updates as well as corresponding operational training material. The Company is significantly expanding its management team, as well as developing a world-class advisory team of key thought leaders in the military, first responder corporate community. We are adding experienced executives in key positions to manage mission-critical business functions. The targeted Advisory Teams and management will help direct future product enhancements and development efforts. Our team vision enables adapting to today’s significant rate of change, while utilizing OODA loop principles to turn uncertainty into opportunity.

The Cytta Team will share detailed information of these key initiatives as they continue to develop.

About Us



Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.

Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit www.Cytta.com.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

