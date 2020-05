Workday Announces New Date for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

Updated Earnings Call Date of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a Day Earlier than Previously Announced

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it has moved up the date of its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results to Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call to review financial results and business outlook was moved a day earlier to avoid conflict with other earnings calls.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

