Overstock.com Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Event on June 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) a tech-driven online retailer and advancer of blockchain technology, announces an event for analysts and investors to be held on June 10, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm ET. The event will include include discussion and Q&A with members of the company’s executive leadership team, and will take place via a live webcast to comply with guidance from health and government officials against in-person gatherings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



“I am committed to improving communications with our shareholders and helping the investment community better understand who Overstock is as a company,” said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson. “This event affords us the opportunity to provide greater insight into each of our businesses and the markets in which they operate. I look forward to speaking with everyone on June 10.”

The company will take questions during the live event from webcast participants. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing ir@overstock.com.

Webcast Information

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, please go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter Conference ID 8276968 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have Internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and enter the conference ID provided above.

A replay of the event webcast will be available at http://investors.overstock.com, starting two hours after the live call has ended. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 then enter the conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the investor event. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.