Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,669 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Petroleum Announces William Albrecht to Succeed Randy Foutch as Chairman of the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) ("Laredo" or "the Company"), today announced the appointment of William Albrecht as independent Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), succeeding Randy Foutch upon the expiration of Mr. Foutch's term on May 14, 2020. Mr. Albrecht, currently an independent member of the Board, will continue to serve on the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"Bill's appointment as Chairman fulfills Laredo's prior commitment to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and name an independent Chairman," stated Dr. Bill Scoggins, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "His extensive energy industry background and leadership experience will be instrumental in providing guidance to Laredo's leadership team in these unprecedented times."

"Since joining our Board in February, Bill's insight and perspective have been crucial to shaping our strategy," commented Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we position Laredo for long-term, sustainable growth."

Mr. Albrecht has served on Laredo's Board since February 2020. Additionally, he currently serves as Chairman of the Board of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) and as a member of the Boards of Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) and Valaris (NYSE: VAL).

"Speaking on behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Randy for his tireless commitment to building Laredo Petroleum," continued Mr. Pigott. "Through his spirit and dedication, Randy created a strong foundation for our future growth. The Board and I wish him well in his future pursuits and are confident he will continue to be a positive presence in the energy industry."

About Laredo

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Laredo may be found on its website at www.laredopetro.com.

Contact:
Ron Hagood:  (918) 858-5504 - RHagood@laredopetro.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Laredo Petroleum Announces William Albrecht to Succeed Randy Foutch as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.