Dr. Dona Witten PhD of Integrated Living Coach to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALAMOSA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is not always easy. Sometimes it is downright complicated and stressful. There are always decisions to make, external circumstances to cope with and seemingly overwhelming experiences to overcome.

People in business want to do better. Students with ADHD don’t want to allow their diagnosis to define them. People in the non-profit world want their community to thrive.

Dr. Dona Witten is a psychologist, executive coach, ADHD coach and founder of Integrated Living Coach. As a coach, Dr. Dona Witten supports personal and organizational journeys through a whole person approach to help individuals cope, thrive and reach their highest potential.

Integrated Living Coach offers high performance coaching for entrepreneurs and executives, specialized coaching for executive function challenged young adults, and conflict resolution coaching for small businesses and non-profits.

Dr. Witten has spent over 20 years working with individuals and organizations to achieve high performance. She is also trained in methods to resolve the issues associated with PTSD and anxiety disorders.

“Though I have my doctorate in psychology, a lot of it is common sense. Still, you have to know the right questions to ask?” says Dr. Witten. “I do this with deep compassion and respect for the dignity and uniqueness of each individual I work with.”

Dr. Witten integrates her 40 years of experience with mindfulness practices with the latest findings in neuroscience for her coaching activities. She has extensive experience working internationally with both individuals and organizations to teach them how to better run their businesses.

“I have to understand what their problem is, what it is that they're secretly afraid of or what they're secretly worried about,” says Dr. Witten. “It helps them to understand themselves. You begin doing this work thinking it's about yourself, but it's really about how you relate to other people.”

