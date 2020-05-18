Canaan Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 22, 2020

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 22, 2020.



The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Canaan Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10006957-invite.html

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible through June 02, 2020, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61-7-3107-6325 United States: +1-855-883-1031 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Replay PIN: 10006957#

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.



About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the R&D of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.

