USI Affinity, CNA and the Pennsylvania Bar Association Announce New Graduate Attorney Lawyers’ Professional Liability Program

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity, CNA and the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) today announced the availability of a “New Graduate Attorney Lawyers’ Professional Liability Program,” which offers up to two years of complimentary Lawyers’ Professional Liability (LPL) Insurance coverage to attorneys admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar within the past three years. This program is the first of its kind to be offered to Pennsylvania attorneys.

USI Affinity’s Vice President of Bar Association Programs, Shelly Lawson, stated: “With new attorneys facing many challenges opening new firms, we wanted to develop a solution to help them lessen the financial burden without sacrificing the important coverage and risk management protection that a Lawyers’ Professional Liability policy affords.”

The “New Graduate Attorney Lawyers’ Professional Liability Program” will reduce costs for existing CNA insured firms by discounting the rate for adding a new attorney to the policy as long as the individual is a PBA member, and they were admitted to the Bar within the past three years. The program also alleviates the LPL expenditure for new attorneys and ensures the completion of proper risk management courses.

“USI Affinity and the Pennsylvania Bar Association continually work together to better serve Pennsylvania attorneys, and we are thrilled to pioneer this new offering to our members,” stated Barry Simpson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Pennsylvania Bar Association President, Dave Schwager, added: “I am excited to launch this first of its kind program, available exclusively to PBA members, to help young lawyers secure the insurance they need to establish their practice at no cost. Programs like these that help further the success of new lawyers in our community are an essential part of the value the association brings to attorneys across the state.”

To learn more about the products and services available through the Pennsylvania Bar Association Insurance Program, visit https://www.mybarinsurance.com/pba/.

About USI Affinity

USI Affinity is the broker and administrator for the PBA Insurance Program. For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,500 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

