Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RUTLAND, Vt., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • UBS Virtual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:10 PM Eastern Time.  

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:40 AM Eastern Time.  

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com.  In addition, each conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Waste Management


