Vera Bradley and Shawn Johnson East Launch Star-Studded Capsule Collection

Limited-Edition Styles Designed to Help You Take on the Day and Make a Difference

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, and Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East have partnered to create a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by strong women everywhere. The star-spangled styles are designed to help you take on the day and make a difference, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization, Blessings in a Backpack.



The Vera Bradley + Shawn Johnson collection includes a ReActive Deluxe Tote and ReActive Ditty Bag, each available in three colorways – Dark Blue Heather, Black, and Star Power, an exclusive pattern inspired by Shawn’s signature starry touch. An elevated extension of Vera Bradley’s ReActive sustainable product line made from recycled PET bottles, the consciously crafted bags are lightweight, durable and water-repellent.

Designed as the ultimate gym bag featuring unique, athletic-inspired details, the Deluxe Tote includes yoga mat straps and elastic mesh pockets, separate compartments for gym shoes and worn clothing, and a lined zippered pocket for jewelry. It also comes with two detachable straps in print and solid options, as well as a coordinating pouch that can be worn on its own as a crossbody bag, allowing you to customize the fit for wherever the day takes you. The ultra-versatile Ditty Bag, which features a drawstring closure and wipeable lining, can be carried over the shoulder or as a backpack and is the first iteration of the iconic style to come in the ReActive fabric.

For every product purchased, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack – a friend and partner of both Vera Bradley and Shawn Johnson East – and a leader in the movement to end childhood hunger. The proceeds will help the organization’s ongoing commitment to get food to kids in need, which is more vital now than ever before as schools across the country remain closed due to COVID-19.

“I’ve been a fan of Vera Bradley since I was little, and it was a dream come true to help design this collection,” said Shawn Johnson East. “I’m obsessed with stars, so you’ll see those celebrated everywhere. We thought through every last detail you could ever need, no matter how you use these styles – whether as your gym bag, diaper bag, or everyday tote. I’m so excited to finally share this collection and to help make an impact with every purchase.”

“We’re always looking for inspiring partners who can help us bring beautiful solutions to life with thoughtful, functional details,” said Beatrice Mac Cabe, chief creative officer of Vera Bradley. “We are thrilled to launch this collaboration with Shawn because it not only celebrates strong women everywhere, but it helps to give back to a partner and cause that’s very near and dear to our hearts.”

The Vera Bradley + Shawn Johnson collection retails for $30 - $140 and will be available online and in select Vera Bradley full line stores starting today. For more information, visit www.verabradley.com .

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT SHAWN JOHNSON EAST

Shawn Johnson East is a former American Gymnast, who competed in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Shawn was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and began her gymnastics career when she was just a few years old. Her career accomplishments include winning the all-around at the American Cup, Pan American Games, U.S. National Championships, and World Championships, as well as bringing home four Olympic medals, including the gold medal on the balance beam. Following her performance in Beijing, Shawn was awarded the ESPY for Best US Female Olympian.



In 2012, Shawn announced her retirement from gymnastics due to injury. Her entrepreneurial drive has led her to continued success across multiple business applications. She is the author of three books, including New York Times Bestseller “Winning Balance.” Shawn works alongside her husband. Together, they founded and currently operate SMJ Inc., a multimedia company. Shawn is happily married to Andrew East and they reside in Nashville, Tennessee with their baby girl, Drew Hazel East.



ABOUT BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK

Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children’s health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack is providing 3.2 million hunger-free weekends for nearly 93,000 children in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org .

