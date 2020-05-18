Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis- Meticulous Research® Viewpoint

/EIN News/ -- London, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning in January 2020, the spread of coronavirus forced the government and private organizations to suspend all their operations, including manufacturing and processing sites. The automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) industry suffered considerable losses owing to COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20). Leading players operating in the AIDC market have seen a decrease in their net sales in the first quarter of 2020, owing to the effect of the outbreak. For instance, Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence, designing, and marketing specialty printers, mobile computing, data capture, RFID products, and RTLS registered a decrease of $14 million or 1.3% in net sales in the first quarter of 2020 and anticipated second quarter 2020 net sales to decrease approximately by 11% to 17% from the second quarter of 2019, owing to recessionary global environment from COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, DENSO Corporation, the world’s second-largest mobility supplier, registered a decrease of 3.9% in its revenue, ending March 31, 2020, from the previous year mainly owing to the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle production. As the global COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to damage health systems and economies globally, there is a desperate need to start transitioning out of lockdowns and revive communities and cities in the safest possible ways. However, the industry is expected to come back strongly and the average industry growth will be expected in the second half of this year. Some of the companies kept their operation going while ensuring the maximum safety of their employees. For instance, according to the message from CEO of Datalogic S.P.A., a leader in the markets for automatic data capture and process automation, this global health emergency has had limited impact on their activities, as there has been no closure or suspension of the production of the devices in main manufacturing facilities located in Vietnam, Hungary, and Slovakia. Thus, the company ensures continuity in the deliveries of products and supplies.

The spread of COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on personal values and industrial structures, accelerating social reform in several areas. Though the nature of the macro challenges, such as distorted supply chains, decentralized workforce, and providing safe & healthy employee workspaces are different than in past recessions, the players must deal with these dramatic challenges. New social issues have emerged and are leading to more potential business opportunities. According to IBM and RFID Global Solution, Inc., RFID technology can be the answer for many of these challenges, as RFID has the ability to automatically identify and track items through the supply chain, manufacturing, transport, and delivery processes and at the same time minimizes physical handling, saves cost, and enhances process efficiency. RFID AIDC technology-integrated tools are also expected to ensure safety during the COVID-19 crisis presently and in the near future. For instance, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a total of 1.68 crore FASTags that employs the RFID technology across the country till the beginning of May 2020 for toll collection on the highway, which ensures the safety of commuters during COVID-19 tough times.

In a post-COVID-19 business environment, it is imminent for AIDC and access control & authentication industries to address challenges with geographically concentrated manufacturing and supply chain model and restructure their existing strategies. Due to this pandemic, almost every major and local player is monitoring their expenses and actively engaging with customers and prospects. The sales and marketing strategies have shifted from face-to-face meetings to online communications, and traditional working methods are replaced by work from home facilities. The current scenario has created tremendous demand for ADIC technology from the healthcare industry, owing to the easy integration of this technology with various healthcare devices & platforms to enhance patient safety and support staff & patient workflow. In addition, the BFSI sector is also operating as an essential business during this pandemic, which is helping AIDC and access control & authentication companies to return back to the growth track.

Moreover, coronavirus is driving the need for contactless biometric & contactless smart card AIDC devices as the user no longer wants to interact with contact-based AIDC devices, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for contactless AIDC devices. Furthermore, financial supports provided by governments across the globe to the industrial sectors, coupled with favorable government initiatives, are expected to reduce the burden of players. All the factors mentioned above are showing positive signs of recovery for the automatic identification and data capture market.

