Trainerize Leads Industry Pivot Offering Fitness Clubs a Roadmap to Take their Businesses Online

/EIN News/ -- As fitness businesses explore new ways to deliver their services digitally, Trainerize has introduced new all-in-one packages allowing fitness clubs to quickly launch their online services and a custom mobile fitness app for their members.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trainerize is leading the charge for the industry’s rapid shift to online training spurred by COVID-19.

For years, Trainerize has been helping fitness businesses offer their members a connected and digital experience. As recent world events spur fitness clubs to seek mobile engagement solutions for their members, Trainerize is once more answering their need, rolling out a new range of Studio plans.

Created with brick-and-mortar businesses in mind, the brand new all-in-one studio-level solutions make it quick and easy for fitness businesses to move into the online space. As the company’s fastest growing segment, fitness clubs and studios around the world have already started using Trainerize to engage more than 150,000 members and the new plans are making waves at an industry-wide scale.

The transition to online services is an obvious and expected response to global physical distancing measures, but the value of the new Studio plans goes far beyond emergency response. Trainers and clubs who take advantage of Trainerize’s powerful online solutions will be opening the doors to significant business opportunities both now and in the future.

“For so many fitness clubs and studios, COVID-19 was an aha! moment that got them thinking about how online training options and digital solutions could help their business stay afloat and hang on to their clients or members,” says Trainerize CEO, Sharad Mohan. “We’re extremely lucky to be able to support the fitness industry during its most challenging times, but what we know is that a digital solution and engagement platform, like Trainerize, is so much more than a temporary fix. It’s an opportunity for studios to really elevate their offerings, open up new revenue streams, and build business resilience that will serve them now and in the many years to come.”

Online solutions have been shown to drive up member engagement, by creating more ways for members to interact with businesses. This helps build strong communities and improves member retention rates. More than that, online training services have also been shown to boost member referrals and to increase member spend and lifetime value. Overall, online programs result in higher revenue for studios and clubs—benefits to both business growth and future expansion potential.

Whether motivated by a global pandemic or a desire to improve customer engagement, improving business resilience is good business sense. With Trainerize, fitness businesses of any scale can deliver anytime-anywhere access to their services, increase product offerings, and cater to changing client and member needs.

Trainerize’s new Studio plans are designed specifically for businesses with brick-and-mortar establishments to help them put member engagement first and easily add mobile fitness technology to their services offerings. The plans include a Studio custom branded mobile app with both an Android and an iOS version, completely branded for the club. Plus, member engagement integrations and payment integrations are built-in for a seamless, streamlined user experience.

To learn more about Trainerize visit https://www.trainerize.com/clubs .

About Trainerize:

Trainerize is a client engagement mobile app and software that allows fitness businesses to expand their reach beyond their physical spaces, better connect with members, build meaningful relationships, and digitize the training experience. Fitness businesses use Trainerize to boost member engagement through digital services as well as attracting new members by tapping into the market of online training.

Media Contact

Laura Dunlop

Senior Marketing Manager, Trainerize

778.953.2489

laura@trainerize.com



