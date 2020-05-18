VSP St. Johnsbury - 2nd Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Sexual Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE#: 20A402410
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mackenzie Collins
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 @ 2343 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2. Interference with Access to Emergency Services
3. Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Eric Bollman
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/17/2020 at 2343 hours, troopers with the Vermont State Police St.
Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Little Egypt Road in Lyndonville,
VT after a reported assault. Investigation found Eric Bollman, 37 of
Lyndonville, assaulted a household member and prevented access to emergency
services. Furthermore, investigation found Bollman sexually assaulted this
individual.
Bollman was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury
barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2020 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
