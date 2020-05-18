VSP St. Johnsbury - 2nd Degree Agg. Domestic Assault, Sexual Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402410

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mackenzie Collins

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020 @ 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2. Interference with Access to Emergency Services

3. Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Eric Bollman

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/17/2020 at 2343 hours, troopers with the Vermont State Police St.

Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on Little Egypt Road in Lyndonville,

VT after a reported assault. Investigation found Eric Bollman, 37 of

Lyndonville, assaulted a household member and prevented access to emergency

services. Furthermore, investigation found Bollman sexually assaulted this

individual.

Bollman was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury

barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2020 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mackenzie Collins

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 U.S. Route 5, Suite #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Tel. 802-748-3111

Mackenzie.Collins@vermont.gov