Officer Involved Death Investigation in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis.– The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in the area of Suring, Wis. that occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence following reports that a subject with felony warrants was at the residence. After receiving consent to search the residence, law enforcement found the subject in possession of a firearm. During the incident deputies deployed deadly force with their firearms, striking the subject. The subject succumbed to the injuries at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved deputies from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional details are currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries regarding this incident to DOJ.