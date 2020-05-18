Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market To Reach Value Of About $71.5 Billion In 2023

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market by The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, U, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IPTV market is expected to show a slow growth from $48.91 billion in 2019 to $50.17 billion in 2020 at a rate of 2.59%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $71.45 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.5%. The growing preference for video-on-demand (VoD) service is a key factor driving the growth of the IPTV market. VOD is one of the innovative features that internet protocol TV offers. However, the stringent regulatory norms and low content availability is a key factor hampering the growth of the IPTV market.

The internet protocol television market consists of sales of internet protocol television and related services that are used in small and medium enterprises and residential customers. IPTV is the method of transmitting and broadcasting television programs through the internet using the Internet Protocol (IP). IPTV provides the user with innovative features to improve user experience, as compared to conventional TV broadcasting such as radio, satellite and/or cable TV.

The global IPTV market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Video IPTV; Non-Video IPTV

By End-User: Small & Medium Enterprise; Large Enterprise; Residential Customers

By Geography: The global IPTV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American IPTV market accounts for the largest share in the global IPTV market.

Trends In The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market

A key trend in the IPTV industry is the rising demand for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections. Owing to the limitless bandwidth and transmission capacity of optical fiber, FTTH is well suited for IPTV. FTTH offers a fixed access network to provide broadband high-speed, resulting in improved user experience.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IPTV market overviews, analyzes and forecasts IPTV market size and growth for the global IPTV market, IPTV market share, IPTV market players, IPTV market size, IPTV market segments and geographies, IPTV market trends, IPTV market drivers and IPTV market restraints, IPTV market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The IPTV market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

