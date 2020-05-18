Global Dairy Alternatives Market Opportunities And Strategies

Dairy Alternatives Market Global Report

The Business Research Company's latest study on Dairy Alternatives Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dairy alternatives market is expected to grow from $19.27 billion in 2019 to $19.67 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of about 2%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $26.86 billion in 2023 at rate of 10.9%. Increasing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies are projected to contribute to the dairy alternatives market growth. However, lack of awareness among consumers about the nutritional benefits of dairy alternative products is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The dairy alternatives market consists of sales of dairy alternative products and related services. Dairy alternatives are food & beverages that are used as a substitute for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa). The dairy milk alternatives include soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk, cheese substitutes comprise soft cheese and hard cheese, butter alternatives such as nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

Request For A Free Sample For The Global Dairy Alternatives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3075&type=smp

The global dairy alternatives market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Non-dairy Milk; Butter; Cheese; Yogurts; Ice cream; Others

By Source: Almond; Soy; Oats; Hemp; Coconut; Rice; Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets; Health Food stores; Pharmacies; Convenience Stores; Online stores; Others .

By Geography: The global dairy alternatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific dairy alternatives market accounts for the largest share in the global dairy alternatives market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Dairy Alternatives Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-alternatives-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Trends In The Dairy Alternatives Market

New product innovation is the trend in the dairy alternatives market. In December 2019, Nestle’s popular brand Nesquik, a health-drink brand, announced the launch of GoodNes, its first plant-based health drink made from a blend of pea protein and oat milk.

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dairy alternatives market overviews, analyzes and forecasts dairy alternatives market size and growth for the global dairy alternatives market, dairy alternatives market share, dairy alternatives market players, dairy alternatives market size, dairy alternatives market segments and geographies, dairy alternatives market trends, dairy alternatives market drivers and dairy alternatives market restraints, dairy alternatives market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dairy alternatives market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Dairy Alternatives Market

Data Segmentations: Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dairy Alternatives Market Organizations Covered: Major players in the market are , Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco Inc., The Whitewave Foods Company (US), Organic Valley (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), Sunopta (Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, dairy alternatives market customer information, dairy alternatives market product/service analysis – product examples, dairy alternatives market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global dairy alternatives market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Dairy Alternatives Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the dairy alternatives market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Dairy Alternatives Sector: The report reveals where the global dairy alternatives industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2020:

Lactose Free Food Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

Milk Substitutes (Nondairy Milk) Global Market Report 2020

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery